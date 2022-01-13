Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 691,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,459,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

