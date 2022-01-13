Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 657.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 155.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total transaction of $15,127,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet stock traded up $18.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,851.15. 38,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,911.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,816.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

