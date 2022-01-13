Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,784 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16,611.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 12,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,441. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

