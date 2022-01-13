Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 124,900 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 450.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

