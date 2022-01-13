Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Amundi acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.73 and a twelve month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

