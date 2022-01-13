Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 65.8% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,856 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $257.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.54, a PEG ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.