Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $226.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

