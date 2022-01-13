Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 21,379 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 253,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 76,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 15,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

