Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.