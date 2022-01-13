Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

