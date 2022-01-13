Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 2,008.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 170.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,980. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

