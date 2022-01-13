Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

