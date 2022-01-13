Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $803.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 803 ($10.90) and last traded at GBX 802 ($10.89), with a volume of 35100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786.50 ($10.68).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -159.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 725.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 666.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.