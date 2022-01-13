Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.52 ($76.73).

FME has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.38 ($0.43) during trading on Friday, reaching €57.42 ($65.25). 522,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

