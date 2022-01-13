Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to announce sales of $100.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $365.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshworks.

Several brokerages have commented on FRSH. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,162,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

