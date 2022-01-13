Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($12.22) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.54) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.11).

LON FRES opened at GBX 849.20 ($11.53) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($10.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.20). The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 897.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 846.65.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

