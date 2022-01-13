Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.32. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 31,748 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

