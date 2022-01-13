Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 314,525 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $611.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.36. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.