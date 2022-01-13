Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FLGT stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 424.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

