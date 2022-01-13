Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.32. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 37,702 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $39,903,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.