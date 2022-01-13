FUTURAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,003.59 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $30,003.59 and approximately $63.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00390993 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008555 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.77 or 0.01304729 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003504 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

