FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

