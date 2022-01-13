FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exelixis, Inc. Issued By Truist Securities (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 89,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,922. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.