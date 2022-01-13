FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.88). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

NYSE OSH opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,441 shares of company stock worth $20,246,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 150.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

