FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Veeco Instruments Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Veeco Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

