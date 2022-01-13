FY2021 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

APAM stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

