FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Decreased by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

