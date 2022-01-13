FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of FWRG opened at $14.80 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

