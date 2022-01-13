FY2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE:KEY opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

