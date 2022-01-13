FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Decreased by Analyst

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($3.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NVRO opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63. Nevro has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $184.85.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nevro by 105,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Nevro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

