FY2021 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.81). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of PTCT opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $148,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.