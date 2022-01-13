FY2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Boosted by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE HUN opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.