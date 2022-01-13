FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Increased by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 91,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

