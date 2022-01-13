FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

NSA opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after buying an additional 341,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

