G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Short Interest Up 501.4% in December

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 501.4% from the December 15th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:GSQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 204,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. G Squared Ascend I has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% during the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at $228,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.