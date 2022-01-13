Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in December

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GFASY stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702. Gafisa has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

