Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in December

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GFASY stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702. Gafisa has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Gafisa alerts:

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.