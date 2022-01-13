Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,530 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $89,300. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

