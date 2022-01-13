Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8,515.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,515 ($115.58) and last traded at GBX 8,581.06 ($116.48), with a volume of 303606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,755 ($132.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($169.68) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,645.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($135.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,117.66).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.