Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.87.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $45.47. 13,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,137. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

