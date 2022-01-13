Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $45.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.