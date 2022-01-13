Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (NASDAQ:GHAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 57,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 50,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

