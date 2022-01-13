GamyFi Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $470,575.57 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $470,575.57 and $91,217.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.55 or 0.07626262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.66 or 0.99898646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067354 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

