GCN Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $94,756.10 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $94,756.10 and approximately $122.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00319922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000888 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.