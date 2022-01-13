Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Shares Down 1.9%

Genenta Science SPA (NASDAQ:GNTA) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.65. 33,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 21,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

