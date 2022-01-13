Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

