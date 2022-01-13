Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

