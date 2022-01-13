Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 93.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,799 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 632.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.42%.

