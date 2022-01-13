Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $721,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 429,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $30.18 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

