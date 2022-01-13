General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.13.

Shares of GE opened at $102.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -196.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

