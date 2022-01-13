General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $44,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.